LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health will shift their maternity and surgical branches away from Mount St. Mary’s Hospital amid a reconfiguration at the hospital, Catholic Health announced Monday.

The new plan is to create a “neighborhood hospital” to serve residents throughout Niagara County, similar to what is being built at the new Lockport Memorial Hospital.

The reconfiguration will reduce the number of inpatient bed need, transition surgery, maternity, dialysis and GI services to other Catholic Health hospitals. Imaging services at the Porter Road site in Niagara Falls will be discontinued.

The hospital’s 69-bed Clearview Substance Use Treatment Center and Wound Care Center will both remain. The hospital said it will also maintain its network of health centers made up of primary and specialty care clinics, including OB-GYN, cardiology and neurology services, as well as outpatient and rehab care, including cardiac rehab.

Catholic Health said that maternity and surgical patients will receive information in the coming days to transition their care to other Catholic Health facilities after June 30.

“The strength of our system, in terms of quality, safety, and patient satisfaction, is helping us respond to the seismic changes happening in healthcare as a result of the pandemic and other industry pressures,” Catholic Health CEO and President Mark Sullivan said in a statement. “By proactively responding to these changes and adapting our footprint in Erie and Niagara Counties, we can maintain the specialized services our community needs in a more responsible way and ensure access to care for the long term.”

Catholic Health is the second-largest healthcare system in Western New York, behind Kaleida Health.