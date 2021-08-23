Niagara County Peach Festival happening in Lewiston next month

Lewiston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Peach Festival is returning next month, and more news about it is expected to be released soon.

This year’s festival, which is happening at Academy Park in Lewiston, will take place from September 9-12.

More than 100 attractions and 25 food vendors will be featured this year. Since it began in 1958, the Peach Festival has raised more than $1.4 million for local charities and service organizations.

A conference detailing new elements of this year’s festival will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now