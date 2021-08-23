Niagara County Peach Festival happening in Lewiston next month

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Peach Festival is returning next month, and more news about it is expected to be released soon.
This year’s festival, which is happening at Academy Park in Lewiston, will take place from September 9-12.
More than 100 attractions and 25 food vendors will be featured this year. Since it began in 1958, the Peach Festival has raised more than $1.4 million for local charities and service organizations.
A conference detailing new elements of this year’s festival will take place on Wednesday afternoon.
