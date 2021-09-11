Niagara County Peach Festival vendors say it feels great to be back

by: News 4 Staff

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands are showing up in Lewiston this weekend for the Niagara County Peach Festival.

This year’s festival includes the famous peach shortcake, dozens of vendors and more than 100 attractions.

One peach farmer says after having to cancel the festival last summer it’s good to be back.

“It feels great to be back. There’s so many people here, it’s being well attended. I feel like, the weather’s been great it feels good to be normal. It’s a fun event,” said Sheri Senek of Senek Farms.

The Peach Festival runs through Sunday.

