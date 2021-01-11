Niagara County Sheriff’s Ofice moving forward with construction of new emergency communications tower

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is moving forward with constructing a new emergency communications tower in the Town of Lewiston, Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they’ve partnered with the town and Modern Disposal in constructing the new tower, and communications grants from the New York State Department of Homeland Security is funding the project.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office says the tower will be on property leased from the Town of Lewiston. Modern Disposal also provided thousands of pounds of crushed glass to be mixed with sone for the foundation of the roadway leading into the compound.

The town has assisted in mixing the glass and stones, as well as transporting the mixture to the tower site for installation.