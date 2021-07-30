Niagara County to collect hazardous materials in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next month, Niagara County will host an event where you can get rid of hazardous materials in your home.
It will take place at the Town of Lewiston Highway Garage (1455 Swann Rd.) on August 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Acceptable items include the following:
- oil paints
- stains
- fluorescent bulbs
- spray paint and other aerosols
- paint thinner
- cleaners
- pesticides
- fertilizer
- gasoline
- acids/bases
- glues
- resins
- adhesives
- mercury devices
And on the contrary, here are the things you can’t bring:
- latex paint
- waste oil
- waste from businesses
- containers larger than five gallons
- explosives
- ammunition
- radioactive waste
- electronic waste
- tires
Appointments are necessary. To pre-register, click or tap here.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.