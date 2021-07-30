Niagara County to collect hazardous materials in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next month, Niagara County will host an event where you can get rid of hazardous materials in your home.

It will take place at the Town of Lewiston Highway Garage (1455 Swann Rd.) on August 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Acceptable items include the following:

oil paints

stains

fluorescent bulbs

spray paint and other aerosols

paint thinner

cleaners

pesticides

fertilizer

gasoline

acids/bases

glues

resins

adhesives

mercury devices

And on the contrary, here are the things you can’t bring:

latex paint

waste oil

waste from businesses

containers larger than five gallons

explosives

ammunition

radioactive waste

electronic waste

tires

Appointments are necessary. To pre-register, click or tap here.