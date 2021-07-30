Niagara County to collect hazardous materials in Lewiston

Lewiston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Next month, Niagara County will host an event where you can get rid of hazardous materials in your home.

It will take place at the Town of Lewiston Highway Garage (1455 Swann Rd.) on August 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Acceptable items include the following:

  • oil paints
  • stains
  • fluorescent bulbs
  • spray paint and other aerosols
  • paint thinner
  • cleaners
  • pesticides
  • fertilizer
  • gasoline
  • acids/bases
  • glues
  • resins
  • adhesives
  • mercury devices

And on the contrary, here are the things you can’t bring:

  • latex paint
  • waste oil
  • waste from businesses
  • containers larger than five gallons
  • explosives
  • ammunition
  • radioactive waste
  • electronic waste
  • tires

Appointments are necessary. To pre-register, click or tap here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now

Olympics News & Medal Count