Niagara University breaks ground on renovation project

Lewiston

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara University is breaking ground on a big renovation of its Kiernan Recreation Center.

Work on the $11 million project begins this month, and it will take a year to complete.

The university is building a new weight room, dance studios, locker rooms and offices.

