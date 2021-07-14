Niagara University breaks ground on renovation project

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara University is breaking ground on a big renovation of its Kiernan Recreation Center.
Work on the $11 million project begins this month, and it will take a year to complete.
The university is building a new weight room, dance studios, locker rooms and offices.
