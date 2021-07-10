Niagara University dedicates Hospitality and Tourism building to alum, Maid of the Mist CEO

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former St. Vincent’s Hall on Niagara University’s campus has a new namesake.

The building, which houses NU’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Management, was dedicated Saturday afternoon to 1957 alumnus James V. Glynn. The building will now be known as “Glynn Hall.”

Glynn currently serves as the chairman and CEO of the Maid of the Mist, beginning his work with the vessel at age 16 to help afford his education at Niagara. Glynn went on to buy the business in 1971. His son Christopher, also an NU alumnus, is now president of the popular attraction.

James Glynn has made his mark through leadership and philanthropic contributions to community initiatives throughout Western New York. Glynn has made substantial donations to the Heart, Love and Soul food pantry in Niagara Falls.

Glynn returned to NU in 1981, joining the school’s Board of Trustees. He would later be elected chairman of the board in 1999. During his time in these positions, he oversaw the creation of the university’s Vincentian Scholars Program and supported the Binational Scholarship. The 1957 alumnus also worked to support NU’s various events and programs.

“It is absolutely our privilege to honor Jim Glynn by dedicating Glynn Hall,” Rev. James J. Maher, C.M. said, president of Niagara University.

“Jim and Mary Glynn have been a beacon in our community, providing consistent and generous support to organizations throughout the region. Together, Jim and Mary Glynn have impacted the lives of countless individuals in our community, always doing so in a quiet and humble manner, reflective of their Vincentian hearts.”

James Glynn has also been the recipient of the Caritas Medal, the Alumni Award, the President’s Medal, the Dunleavy Award, the President’s Award of Distinction, the St. Vincent DePaul Award, an honorary degree and the Niagara Legacy – Alumni of Distinction.