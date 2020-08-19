Niagara University details new safety measures

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara University is giving us a clearer picture at how it will reopen its campus to students this fall.

Among the changes, masks will be required at all times, every classroom is at half capacity to promote social distancing, and everyone will be screened for illness each day.

Students coming from states with travel advisories will have to quarantine once on campus.

The college says these layers of protection are to keep students safe and to ease parents’ fears about sending their children to college.

The college tells us it’s been working on these plans for more than five months.

Undergraduate classes start on monday.