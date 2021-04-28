Niagara University receives criticism from lawmaker over delay to law enforcement graduation ceremony

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara University is receiving push-back from a county lawmaker about a move to delay a law enforcement graduation.

The university says it asked the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy to move the date of its graduation because it would have happened during the university’s finals week.

Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey calls that explanation “half-hearted.” He believes Niagara University is trying to “appease” people who are anti-police.

“It’s a real slap in our face for those that step forward to protect our people, those that put their life on the line each and every day and put themselves and their family at risk, not to honor them after going through that course,” Godfrey says.

The university says it’s working with the Sheriff and the academy to find a new date for the graduation ceremony.