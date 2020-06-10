Niagara University to provide students with “virus-blocking” pillows

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara University says it is the first college in the United States to provide its students with “virus-blocking pillows.”

The pillows, created by Spry Therapeutics, are filtered. These kinds of pillows are currently being used by major healthcare facilities in the U.S. in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Niagara University says.

Spry Therapeutics is owned by brothers and university alumni Bill and Bob Purdy.

“We’re humbled to be able to offer our filter technology to our alma mater, Niagara University, and commend the school on leading the charge for higher standards of cleanliness across campus,” said Bill. “We hope that our filtered pillows help provide students and parents peace of mind as they arrive on campus in the fall.”