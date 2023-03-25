LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — There were no injuries following a fire at a residential structure in Lewiston on Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

Officials say they responded to the fire on Michelle Court just after 3 p.m. Saturday, where they found the structure with flames coming out the front window and extending to the second floor.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire throughout the course of the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it appears to be accidental.