Northwest Jazz Festival is cancelled

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Northwest Jazz Festival, also known to many as the Lewiston Jazz Festival, will not be happening this year.

The annual music festival was scheduled to take place this August, but the decision to cancel came amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Board of Directors Chairman George Osborne released a statement on the matter.

“It is with much regret that we have been forced to make the decision to cancel the Festival in the best interests of the health and safety of the musicians, the staff, the thousands of attendees and the entire Village of Lewiston. This event is among the highlight of Festivals each summer in Western New York and I am certain that many of you will share my disappointment, but with the uncertainty if mass gatherings of over 10,000 will even be allowed in New York State by the end of September and with the long term future of the Festival at stake, the Board of Directors had no choice but to make this decision now.” George Osborne

The festival will return next year.

