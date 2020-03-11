NU starts spring break Saturday, will resume classes at end of the month amid coronavirus concern

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara University will begin spring break on Saturday, and out of precaution and to follow guidance from health organizations, classes for grads will resume on March 28 and undergrad classes will resume on March 30.

President Rev. James J. Maher says, “our first concern is always the health and safety of every member of our campus community.”

Maher adds the decision to hold on-campus events at both its Lewiston and Vaughan locations will be on a case-by-case basis.

The Office of Academic Affairs is working with faculty to deliver courses with as little disruption as possible, Maher said in a statement.

During the break, the university will be open for business operations.

See President Maher’s full statement below: