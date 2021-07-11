One dead following head-on crash in Lewiston Saturday afternoon

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead following a head-on car collision in Lewiston on Saturday.

Lewiston police say they responded to the scene at 12:34 p.m. in the 900 block of Swann Road.

Investigation showed the car driving west crossed over the center line, hitting the car driving east, causing both to go into the ditch.

According to authorities, the driver headed east was pronounced dead at the scene after police and EMS attempted life-saving measures.

The driver headed west, 23-year-old Matthew Sanoian of Ransomville, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by Mercy Flight to ECMC, police tell News 4.

Police say they are not releasing the victim’s name until authorities notify the family.

Lewiston police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction team continue to investigate the incident.