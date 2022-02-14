One driver dead, one injured at ECMC after collision in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 75-year-old man has died after a collision at the intersection of Model City Road and Ridge Road Monday morning. The driver of another vehicle was taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

John Bristol was pronounced dead at the hospital after the collision. Police say after assessment, it was determined that Bristol ran a red light heading east at the intersection, causing the collision with the other vehicle, which was passing through heading north.

Bristol was unresponsive at the scene. Upon arriving at the scene, LPD freed him from the vehicle and performed CPR. He was taken to Mount St. Mary’s and was given emergency treatment by EMS before being pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and LPD said further information is forthcoming.