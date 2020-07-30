Operation Protect Our Protectors switches gears ahead of potential school year

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Back in March we told you about Operation Protect Our Protectors. Its goal being to make sure every frontline worker has a mask.

There’s now a bit of a shift in where PPE is needed.



With businesses reopening and kids potentially going back to school, those involved say they are getting many requests.

Peter Genovese and Jeannine Alsous co-founded the operation. They’ve seen it grow exponentially.

Its staff alone went from a team of two to 100, over the past few months. Many of them sew the masks together.

To date, it’s raised more than $15,000 and donated more than 10,000 masks across the country.

“We were able to meet the needs of the hospital workers, the nursing homes , then essential work force and then it was citizens,” said Genovese.

With Fall just around the corner, there’s a new group in need.

“We’ve received a mass amount of requests from teachers, admins and daycare workers,” said Alsous.

“We recently partnered with volunteers to make lip reading masks for the hard of hearing kids and hard of hearing adults, in that vulnerable population,” she continued.

The group is looking for sewers and donations. To help out head here.

