Outdoor film series returns to Artpark for summer season

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the popularity of last year’s Drive-In Film Series, Artpark announced it’s returning for the 2021 summer season.
The T-MOBILE Outdoor Film Series will run July 10 through August 25. This year it will move out from the cars to outside under the stars, and they will show films on a 30-foot screen on the Artpark Amphitheater stage, Artpark says.
Officials tell News 4 tickets are $10 a person and include $5 in concessions coupons. You can buy tickets at the box office and online here.
Seating is general admission, and audiences can bring chairs or blankets.
You can see the full schedule below:
- Saturday, July 10 at 8:30PM: Grease (PG-13)
- Wednesday, July 21 at 7:30PM: The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night (G)
- Saturday, July 24 at 8:30PM: The Karate Kid (PG)
- Wednesday, July 28 at 8:30PM: The Rolling Stones: Gimme Shelter (PG-13)
- Friday, July 30 at 8:30PM: The Princess Bride (PG)
- Thursday, August 5 at 8:30PM: This Is Spinal Tap (R)
- Friday, August 6 at 8:30PM: Raya & The Last Dragon (PG)
- Tuesday, August 10 at 8:30PM: Julie Taymor’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
- Thursday, August 12 at 7PM: Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (R)
- Sunday, August 15 at 8PM: Finding Nemo (G)
- Wednesday, August 18 at 8PM: The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration
- Wednesday, August 25 at 8PM: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (PG)