Outdoor film series returns to Artpark for summer season

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the popularity of last year’s Drive-In Film Series, Artpark announced it’s returning for the 2021 summer season.

The T-MOBILE Outdoor Film Series will run July 10 through August 25. This year it will move out from the cars to outside under the stars, and they will show films on a 30-foot screen on the Artpark Amphitheater stage, Artpark says.

Officials tell News 4 tickets are $10 a person and include $5 in concessions coupons. You can buy tickets at the box office and online here.

Seating is general admission, and audiences can bring chairs or blankets.

You can see the full schedule below: