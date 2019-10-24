Patrick Beilein resigns as Niagara men’s basketball coach

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Patrick Beilein has resigned as Niagara University men’s basketball coach without ever coaching a game.

Patrick Beilein was hired at Niagara after four successful seasons at Le Moyne College in Syracuse.

He is the son of John Beilein, a longtime college coach and current coach of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Beilein coached at Michigan, West Virginia Richmond and Canisius, where he was recently inducted into their hall of fame. John Beilein is himself a native of Niagara County.