LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday night, a 36-year-old man was taken to ECMC after being hit by a vehicle on Center Street in Lewiston.

It happened on the street’s 800 block around 9:45 p.m. After it was reported that the man was unresponsive, crews arriving at the scene found him “with an altered mental status and traumatic injuries,” according to Lewiston fire officials.

While a part of the road was briefly closed, Mercy Flight was able to take him from the scene, with intent to bring him to ECMC. Inclement weather eventually forced medical officials to transport him the rest of the way via the ground.

It’s not clear what condition the pedestrian is in, or if there were any charges as a result of this. Lewiston police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.