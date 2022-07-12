LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday night, a 36-year-old man was taken to ECMC after being hit by a vehicle on Center Street in Lewiston.
It happened on the street’s 800 block around 9:45 p.m. After it was reported that the man was unresponsive, crews arriving at the scene found him “with an altered mental status and traumatic injuries,” according to Lewiston fire officials.
While a part of the road was briefly closed, Mercy Flight was able to take him from the scene, with intent to bring him to ECMC. Inclement weather eventually forced medical officials to transport him the rest of the way via the ground.
It’s not clear what condition the pedestrian is in, or if there were any charges as a result of this. Lewiston police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
Latest Posts
- Florida man gives $13K to strangers at Waffle House, elsewhere with touching notes
- Hispanic journalists’ organization responds to Jill Biden: ‘We are not tacos’
- Pedestrian suffers traumatic injuries in Lewiston crash
- Doomsday political scenario takes shape for Democrats
- US stumbles in monkeypox response
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.