Percussion Garden in full bloom at Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Percussion Garden is in full bloom, at Artpark, in Lewiston.

A new art installation is adding a fresh dimension to the park, while allowing people to express themselves, and make some noise.

About 100 students a year learn in this garden through the Artpark bridges program.

Students come here from People Inc, Empower, and other groups.

Those students actually helped paint this pyramid, and plant the landscaping around it.

The design phase started in January and it opened today with a party and some music.

There are several other pieces of interactive art pieces at the park.

That includes this beat blossom art piece, a gong temple, and a chime tree.