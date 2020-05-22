Porter Cup canceled for first time since 1959

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–For the first time since 1959, there will be no Porter Cup at the Niagara Falls Country Club, tournament directors announced on Friday.

Due to the effects of the COVID crisis, the 2020 tournament is canceled.

Tournament directors tell News 4 they didn’t have much of a choice the with uncertainty going on in New York regarding COVID-19.

“It really came down to a matter of safety for both our members and the players. With all of the uncertainty going on with the phases of reopening in Western New York after much discussion we just decided that this would be the best course of action to take,” directors said.

They fully expect the tournament to be back in 2021.

Players who already registered can receive a refund by going to the Porter Cup website.

Directors say the Senior Porter Cup is still scheduled for September 2-4.

