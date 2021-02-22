Postal worker admits to not delivering more than 1,300 pieces of mail last year

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier admitted to failing to deliver more than 1,300 pieces of mail.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy announced that 30-year-old Sean Barrett of Sanborn pleaded guilty before a U.S. Magistrate Judge to delay or destruction of mail.

Barrett was assigned to the Lewiston Post Office and responsible for mail delivery in Lewiston and Youngstown.

He was to deliver 1,314 mail pieces on October 13 of last year, including 502 first-class mailings, two certified mailings, and 794 standard mailings in the Youngstown area.

Kennedy says he instead placed them in a wooded area off Pletcher Road in Youngstown.

Law enforcement officers recovered the mail later that day.

Six days later, on October 19, 14 bundles of banded Western New York Value newspapers, dated between August 29 and October 10, were discovered by USPS agents discarded in a wooded area just west of where the mail pieces were found.

USPS agents interviewed Barrett on October 20, and he admitted to dumping the mail and newspapers instead of delivering them, according to Kennedy’s Office.

The charge carries a max penalty of one year in prison and a $100,00 fine.