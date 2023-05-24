BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rainbow Kitten Surprise announced on Wednesday that it will be canceling its 2023 tour, including a sold-out show at Lewiston’s Artpark on June 7.

The band announced Tuesday night in a Twitter thread that the tour will be canceled due to a medical crisis, saying they will “turn off the lights for now.”

“We do not make this decision lightly, and we know that it will result in a lot of disappointment and concern, but we are a family, and we know that the most important thing we can do right now is to help get everyone healthy,” the thread said.

While the band did not put a timeline on its return, they did say they will make their comeback when their friend and fellow bandmate is in good health. The band said it hopes to return in full glory and pick up where it left off.

“We know how confusing it must be for you to watch RKS go from an amazing and happy tour of Europe to cancelled shows six weeks later,” the band continued. “We read every one of your posts and validate that your pain and frustrations are real.”

Artpark said those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically and other refunds are available at the point of purchase.

“So, for now, we bid you farewell and when we meet again, we hope that you will give us another chance,” the thread concluded.