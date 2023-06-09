LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Ransomville man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Lewiston on Friday, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

The accident occurred in the area of Creek Road and Jeffersons Way. Preliminary investigation shows that another vehicle was facing northbound and did a U-turn to the southbound lane and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to ECMC, where he later died.

The accident is still under further investigation. The man has not yet been identified pending notification of the family.