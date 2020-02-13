Live Now
Ransomware attack on Niagara University email servers, no personal information compromised

Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara University says some of its email servers became encrypted by Ransomware Wednesday evening.

Currently, the staff is working with a third-party vendor to further understand the Ransomware attack and ensure servers become fully operational as soon as possible.

NU is cooperating with the investigation, and law enforcement has been notified officials say.

The university believes no personal information was compromised in the attack.

Niagara University tells News 4 they are not on lockdown.

Classes were cancelled on Thursday, according to NU.

