LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two more Artpark shows have been announced for this August — Orville Peck and Richard Marx.

As part of the Bronco Tour, country musician Orville Peck will be at the Artpark Amphitheater on Aug. 1. Ticket prices for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $29.50 for general admission, $49.50 for front of stage and $65 for reserved seats.

Richard Marx and Yacht Rock Revue will be at the amphitheater on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. For this show, general admission is $20, front of stage is $39 and reserved seats are $49. Prices go up by five dollars starting Aug. 6.

Carry-in chairs will be allowed for the Richard Marx show, but not Orville Peck.

Tickets for each show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. When they’re available, they can be bought on Ticketmaster or the Artpark Box Office (Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Other performers scheduled to come to Artpark this summer include Pixies, Ben Folds, Noah Kahan and My Morning Jacket, among others.