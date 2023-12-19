LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A wanted woman from Romania was caught at the U.S. border in Lewiston after allegedly committing crimes in two different states.

U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) said Loredana Lascan, 29, was headed to Niagara Falls, Canada this past Friday when she made a wrong turn at the border.

While at the CBP inspection area on the American side, officers said Lascan had no identification on her. Once her identity was verified, CBP officers found an active felony warrant for her arrest from the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia. She had been accused of multiple counts of fraud related to the alleged illegal use of credit cards.

“Additionally, CBP officers also uncovered a second arrest warrant from Northbrook, Illinois Police Department for a similar charge,” CBP wrote in a news release.

Lascan was eventually turned over to New York State police and charged as a fugitive from justice. She was then placed in the custody of the Niagara County Sheriff’s office to await extradition.