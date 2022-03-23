YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A second child has been arrested after police say threats were made toward Lewiston-Porter Middle School.
The first arrest took place last week when Lewiston police were made aware of a threat made on Snapchat. They say it involved numerous people.
The 12-year-old who was initially arrested was charged with menacing, aggravated harassment, conspiracy and making a terroristic threat. That last charge is a felony.
On Monday, the same charges were pressed against a 13-year-old. Concerning both children, the matter is being turned over to family court.
Police say no further information will be released.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.