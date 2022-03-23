YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A second child has been arrested after police say threats were made toward Lewiston-Porter Middle School.

The first arrest took place last week when Lewiston police were made aware of a threat made on Snapchat. They say it involved numerous people.

The 12-year-old who was initially arrested was charged with menacing, aggravated harassment, conspiracy and making a terroristic threat. That last charge is a felony.

On Monday, the same charges were pressed against a 13-year-old. Concerning both children, the matter is being turned over to family court.

Police say no further information will be released.