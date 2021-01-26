State Power Authority awards hydropower to local companies

Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York Power Authority’s board is awarding hydropower access to a number of companies, that will bring hundreds of jobs to Western New York.

The power is being generated from the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.

It’s being distributed to Stavatti Aerospace in Niagara Falls, Trek in Lockport, Life Technologies on Grand Island, and Sucro Real Estate New York in Lackawanna, based at the old Bethlehem Steel plant.

Access to hyrdopower will let these companies expand and create almost 600 jobs in the process.

