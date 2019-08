LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Lewiston and Buffalo worked together to recover a couple of stolen jet skis and make an arrest.

On Wednesday, shortly before 1 a.m., police found the jet skis on the west side of Buffalo. They were stolen earlier this month.

Buffalo resident Noemi Gonzalez, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property — a felony.

The investigation into the theft of the jet skis is ongoing.