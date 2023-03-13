LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Styx has joined the lineup of bands coming to Artpark when the weather’s a little nicer.

The theatric rockers will be at the Artpark Amphitheater on June 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show, which range from $20 to $79, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Starting May 28, those prices go up by $5. Once they’re available, concertgoers can buy them online at Ticketmaster. Fridays also offer the option of the Artpark box office (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for purchases.

Some of the other acts coming to Artpark this year include The Avett Brothers (May 21), Ben Folds (June 16), Barenaked Ladies (July 11), and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (August 5).