Tedeschi Trucks Band to headline Wheels of Soul Tour at Artpark in July

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Once again, the Wheels of Soul Tour will be rolling into Artpark next summer.

Headlined by Tedeschi Trucks Band, the concert will also feature St. Paul and the Broken Bones and singer-songwriter Gabe Dixon.

Tickets for the July 14 show go on sale December 13 at 10 a.m.

Here is a list of ticket prices for the 5:30 p.m. show:

Front of Stage (Standing Room Only): $57

Reserved seating: $57

General Admission Bowl: $37

General Admission: $19

During the week of the show, prices increase by five dollars.

Those interested in getting tickets can go to artpark.net, tickets.com, call 1-888-223-6000, or visit the box office when they’re available.

Box office hours for this Friday are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular box office hours start on January 6.