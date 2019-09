LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)- The 62nd annual Niagara County Peach Festival is just a few days away and this year, the fest will have a “peach taste off” on opening night.

Organizers expext more than 38,000 people this year.



The festival runs from 5 p.m on Thursday, September 5-8 at Academy Park in Lewiston.

For a full list of activities click here.