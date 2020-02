LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Head and the Heart are coming to Artpark, with special guest Margo Price, this year.

Tickets for the concert, which takes place on May 27, go on sale this Friday at 1 p.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $59.50.

Those interested in getting tickets can go to LiveNation.com or Tickets.com when they’re available.

The concert is part of the band’s Living Mirage Tour. The music will start at 8 p.m.