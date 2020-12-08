The Village Bake Shoppe looking to spread cheer through sweet treats

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Times may be uncertain right now, but that doesn’t mean they have to be void of cheer.

For the holiday season, The Village Bake Shoppe is bringing exactly that to western New Yorkers in the form of sweets and goodies.

Located in the heart of Lewiston, The Village Bake Shoppe has been a staple since 1993. Even in a pandemic, business owner Michael Fiore says prayer, common sense and COVID precautions are helping them not give up hope.

From macarons to tarts, this bakery is something special. They even have something special if you’re looking for a local gift this year.

For now, you’re able to stop in the store to pick up orders, but if you’d prefer, you have the option to place an order online for pickup or delivery.

Either way, this bakery is powered by love and hope — something the owner wants you to experience in every bite.

If you want to indulge a little, or spoil your co-workers through the love language of baked goods, find out more about The Village Bake Shoppe here.