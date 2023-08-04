BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were found floating in the Niagara River Friday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office said.
Officers responded to a 911 call reporting two bodies floating in front of the New York Power Authority in Lewiston. The bodies were retrieved by the sheriff’s marine unit and the U.S. Coast Guard after being located by New York State Police near the hamlet of Stella Niagara.
A media release from the sheriff’s office said that authorities are working to determine the identities of the individuals whose bodies were recovered.
Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.