Live Now
News 4 at 4

Two charged in connection to shooting on Mount Hope Road

Lewiston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting on Mount Hope Road on Sunday.

24-year-old Matthew Dubuc of Lewiston and 18-year-old Michael Printup of Niagara Falls have been charged with first-degree burglary and assault.

  • Dubuc, M.
  • Printup, M.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports Dubuc was arraigned and bail was set at $100,000 cash and $200,000 bond. He remains at the Niagara County Jail.

Printup was arraigned as well and bail was set at $10,000 cash and $20,000 bond.

Lewiston Police and the Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss