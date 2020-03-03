Two charged in connection to shooting on Mount Hope Road

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting on Mount Hope Road on Sunday.

24-year-old Matthew Dubuc of Lewiston and 18-year-old Michael Printup of Niagara Falls have been charged with first-degree burglary and assault.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports Dubuc was arraigned and bail was set at $100,000 cash and $200,000 bond. He remains at the Niagara County Jail.

Printup was arraigned as well and bail was set at $10,000 cash and $20,000 bond.

Lewiston Police and the Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continues.