Two Niagara University students test positive for COVID-19

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–In an email sent to students by Director of Student Health and Wellness Adrienne Kasbaum, Niagara University announced two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials say those students are not on campus yet for the fall semester, and they are currently isolating at their home.

Additionally, any individuals that the two students had recently come in contact with are also testing and quarantining per health guidance, Niagara University says.

Those with COVID-19 related questions and concerns are encouraged by school officials to contact the Health Services office.

Niagara University community members will receive information on a 24/7 hotline to connect sith RN’s from Health Services for urgent, but non-emergency, COVID-19 concerns.

“The routine monitoring and reporting of COVID-19-related metrics is an important element of our procedures, providing data that support nimble decision-making as the situation evolves on-and-off of our campus,” officials wrote in a campus-wide email.

The school developed a dashboard to allow NU community members to view daily updates on everything COVID related.

Here’s the link for students, and the link for employees.

Below is a COVID-19 testing schedule for this week released by NU:

8/24/20 – Kiernan – Noon-6pm (Division 1 athletes)

8/25/20 – Butler Parking Lot – 1pm-4pm – (call 716.278.4496 to register)

8/26/20 – Butler Parking Lot – 1pm-4pm – (call 716.278.4496 to register)

8/26/20 – Kiernan – 10am-6pm (Division 1 athletes)

8/27/20 – Butler Parking Lot – 1pm-4pm – (call 716.278.4496 to register)

8/28/20 – Butler Parking Lot – 1pm-4pm – (call 716.278.4496 to register)

