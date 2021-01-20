U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes 936 pounds of marijuana

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 936 pounds of marijuana at the Lewiston Cargo Facility from a commercial shipment on Wednesday.

CBP tells us the marijuana was listed as “phone accessories” on the shipment manifest. A “non-intrusive” examination of the truck and trailer turned up anomalies in the trailer.

Officers conducted a physical inspection that revealed multiple pallets with boxes, the boxes contained vacuum-sealed bags.

We’re told CBP officers inspected the rest of the shipment and seized 840 packages of marijuana. Officials say the marijuana had an estimated street value of $1.9 million.