U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes 936 pounds of marijuana

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 936 pounds of marijuana at the Lewiston Cargo Facility from a commercial shipment on Wednesday.
CBP tells us the marijuana was listed as “phone accessories” on the shipment manifest. A “non-intrusive” examination of the truck and trailer turned up anomalies in the trailer.
Officers conducted a physical inspection that revealed multiple pallets with boxes, the boxes contained vacuum-sealed bags.
We’re told CBP officers inspected the rest of the shipment and seized 840 packages of marijuana. Officials say the marijuana had an estimated street value of $1.9 million.
“The enforcement efforts throughout our ports of entry remains high”
“Our officers continue to disrupt criminal activity and are dedicated to keeping dangerous drugs from our communities.”Mark MacVittie, Acting Port Director