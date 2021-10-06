WATCH: Lewiston Police officer saves woman from burning home

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston Police are thanking one of its own for jumping into action and rescuing an elderly woman from a burning home Tuesday night.

Lewiston Police officer Jon Smith was one of the first on scene around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when a fire broke out at 1345 Swann Road. With his body camera rolling, Smith ran to the home and pulled a trapped woman through the first-floor window of the burning house.

Lewiston Police said the woman was evaluated at the scene and wasn’t transported for medical attention.

No one was reported injured from the blaze.

Town of Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte told News 4 that Smith has been with the force for over three years. Previte said he “couldn’t be prouder” of Smith for his actions.

An estimate on the damage to the Swann Road home wasn’t available, though Previte said it was significant.