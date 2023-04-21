LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Whiskey Myers is the next concert announced for Artpark this year.

Joined by special guests 49 Winchester and Matt Koziol, the concert is scheduled for August 20. Tickets go on sale April 28 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in getting tickets when they’re available can get them at the Artpark box office (Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or Ticketmaster.

Whiskey Myers joins a star-studded lineup of performers this year at Artpark, including Buddy Guy, Orville Peck, Jason Isbell, The Avett Brothers and Modest Mouse.

More information on this year’s Artpark concerts can be found here.