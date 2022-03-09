LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 150 workers at Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace in Lewiston are on strike Wednesday as they ask the nursing home’s owner for better pay and better staffing.

Members of 1199 SEIU have been working without a contract since December 31, union officials say. Their next negotiation session is scheduled for March 21.

“We deserve better wages,” said Jackie Vincent, a nurse at the facility. “We work hard. We’ve worked through COVID. We’ve had people quit. The ones that are here now striking, we’re the ones that stayed and weathered the storm.”

Staffing shortages have been a constant concern across the health care industry throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Theresa Tomlin, who has been a CNA at Our Lady of Peace for 11 years, believes better pay will get more workers in the door.

“We need to meet our competitors’ wages,” Tomlin said. “This little chump change isn’t working anymore.”

According to Grace Bogdanove, the Vice President for 1199 SEIU’s Western New York Nursing Home Division, Ascension Living is offering starting rates betwen $1 and $5 below the standard starting rates for area facilities.

A spokesperson for Ascension Living didn’t specifically address that claim. But in a statement, she did say the organization was “disappointed” the union proceeded with the strike Wednesday.

“We have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU and look forward to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement,” the spokesperson said. She added the facility enacted a “comprehensive contingency plan” to take care of residents Wednesday.

Our Lady of Peace has a four-star overall rating from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. However, it has just a two-star staffing rating.

The strike organized by 1199 SEIU will last just one day. Members will be back at work at 7 a.m. Thursday.