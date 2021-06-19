Youngstown man dead following crash on Lewiston Road

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston Police say a 32-year-old Youngstown man is dead following a crash on Lewiston Road.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed a vehicle traveling north on the road in the area of Riverdale Cemetery, left the road, and struck a tree.

The passenger, Matthew Maines, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver, 28-year-old Patrick Pardee, also of Youngstown, went to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the crash is under investigation by the Lewiston Police Accident Investigation Unit and the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit.