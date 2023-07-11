LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County residents are fired up on social media over a dispute between a local business owner and a town.

A Niagara County business owner says she’s being harassed at her Lewiston home by the town. Samantha Bassett owns the little bakery in Niagara Falls. She says she hosts free food giveaways and charity events out of her Lewiston home to help the community. The Town of Lewiston says she’s violating local zoning rules.

“I feel very attacked. We’re trying to do so much good and it’s kind of like being punched down, punched down, punched down,” Bassett told News 4.

“If I was truly out there, setting a violation for somebody giving bread to poor people, I would agree with them 100 percent. That is not the case,” Timothy Masters, building inspector for the Town of Lewiston, added.

Bassett lives on Saunders Settlement Road in Lewiston. As the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, she says she gives away bread and hosts several free events at her home to thank the community.

“I really don’t feel like we are doing anything wrong. We’re trying to help. One neighbor helping the next should not be a problem,” Bassett said.

The town says a pool and shed were not installed properly at the home and they say Bassett is using her property for commercial purposes, which she calls silly and disheartening. Now, Bassett has been issued a court date where she is scheduled to be arraigned on these violations.

“A pool was installed with no pool permit, no electrical inspections. A shed was installed with no permit, no electrical inspection. Heating and cooling was put in the shed. And then commercial advertisement for a commercial business at that property with regards to a cigar sale, smoke something or other,” Masters said.

Bassett says she has received two letters from the town and says she’s responded to each of them promptly. She also received a letter in July threatening that she could have to face 15 days in jail and a fine. She also went to address the town after receiving the letter.

The event in question is the Summer Smoke Cigar Event. People can buy a ticket, receive three cigars and refreshments are served. Bassett says the money is directly donated, but the town calls this a business.

“That is not true. I don’t run any business out of this house. The cigar event that we hold every year… everything that comes in from that is directly to charity,” Bassett said.

“As a general rule, if you’re not charging, if you’re not telling people you have to put something in a donation box to get around a commercial activity,” Masters added.

Bassett says she plans to appear in Lewiston Town Court on July 19. She also says she will still be hosting her cigar fundraiser for Shriners this weekend.