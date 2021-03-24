License expiration dates extended again; Niagara County aiming for changes at DMV

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The expiration date for driver’s licenses that were set to expire on March 1, 2020 or after has been extended to April 16.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order, extending the expiration date once again.

Right now in Niagara County, all transactions must be by appointment only, but Jastrzemski’s office is working to change that in April.

“With the reduction in our backlog of expired licenses, the improvement in COVID-19 numbers and our ability to rework some of our logistics, we expect to be able to start handling walk-in transactions in the next few weeks and will provide more information at that time,” said Jastrzemski. “I would note though, that it’s pretty easy to get an appointment right now, so I would encourage people to renew their documents sooner rather than later.”