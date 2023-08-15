LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Lockport will be closing early Wednesday to work on computer connectivity issues.

This DMV will shut its doors at 2 p.m., but the North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls locations will remain open as usual.

Niagara County says the DMV has reached out to anyone who had a later appointment so that they can reschedule. Normal business hours are expected on Thursday.