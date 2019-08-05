Lockport man in stable condition after a motorcycle accident Monday morning

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Emergency Center received a report just after 10 a.m. Monday stating a motorcycle was lying roadside in the area of 6631 East Canal Rd. in the Town Of Pendleton.

When members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they found a man several feet west of the motorcycle, semi-conscious and verbally unresponsive.

29-year-old Jeffrey Batchen of Lockport was taken to ECMC to be treated.

Officials say he is in stable condition at this time.

Investigation indicates Batchen was headed south on East Canal Road when the motorcycle left the west side of the roadway before stopping.