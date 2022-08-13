LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police are searching for a missing six-year-old.

Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and pink and purple Sketchers sneakers. She is 4’0″, 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Felisha Winters was last seen wearing an oversized blue t-shirt with “NYPD” in gold letters and black pants and has a small tattoo on the back of her neck. She was driving a 2004 blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with a license plate number of KWA-1494. She is listed at 5’4″, 98 points with brown hair and green eyes.

The NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse phone number is 1-800-346-3543.