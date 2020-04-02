Lockport portion of Tonawanda Creek Road reopening to two way traffic Friday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Lockport portion of the Tonawanda Creek Road rehabilitation and Tonawanda Creek Slide Stabilization project will open to traffic on Friday, according to the Niagara County Department of Public Works.

According to the DPW’s Commissioner, the portion extends from Transit Road East to Willow Wood Drive.

To allow normal two-way traffic, crews will remove one-way traffic control, the detour route, and all temporary traffic control devices.

This phase of the project included mass excavation of the failed Tonawanda Creek slope, construction of a geosynthetically reinforced soil system, and construction of a new road surface.

Officials tell News 4 the next phase of the project has already begun and is located in the Town of Pendleton, from the Wendelville Fire Department at Campbell Boulevard to Ship N’ Shore Restaurant.