Lockport Road now open between Norman St. and Saint Paul St. in Town of Niagara

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County sheriff’s office says Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara is closed due to an automobile accident.

Lockport Road between Norman Street and Saint Paul Street has been reopened in the Town of Niagara.

The road will be closed for “several more hours” due to the accident, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

